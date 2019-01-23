With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, some people may have already found the perfect gift for their sweetheart.
But other people are either still shopping for a Valentine’s Day present or waiting until next month to begin the gift search. If you are among them, then Ada’s Charmed By Chocolate event may have the answer.
Ada Main Street hosts a celebration of chocolate desserts each year on the weekend before Valentine’s Day, giving people a chance to buy a tempting treat for their loved one.
“For the chocolate lovers in your life, it’s a cheap date,” said Ada Main Street program director Amy Kaiser. “Five dollars will buy you more chocolate samplings than you can get anyplace else.”
This year’s Charmed by Chocolate will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center, 400 S. Rennie. Tickets are available at the door or from Ada Main Street board members for $5 apiece, which buys patrons a chance to sample some or all of the showcased treats.
People who are more interested in buying a dessert to share with their family may bid on a dessert during the silent auction. All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will benefit Ada Main Street, which uses the funds to help cover its operating costs.
Kaiser said she would like to see the silent auction continue to grow.
“It’s a great money-making aspect for us, but it’s also a great opportunity to get some amazing desserts,” she said. “So each year, we try to make the silent auction more public.”
Kaiser said she also tries to find ways to encourage more kids to enter a dessert in the youth category of the baking contest.
“It is so much fun to watch the kids bring their desserts in and watch their silent auction bids,” she said. “Nobody gets more enthusiastic about their entries than these kids do.”
The baking contest is divided into three categories: amateur, professional and youth. Judging is based on the dessert’s taste, appearance and creative use of chocolate.
Cooks don’t have to pay a fee to enter the baking contest, but they must complete an entry form for each dessert and turn it in along with their entries the morning of Feb. 9 at the Arts and Heritage Center. Entry forms will be available in the Ada Main Street office, 124 E. Main, Suite 7; on the nonprofit’s Facebook page; or by email request.
Each contestant must prepare two desserts: one for judging, and one for the silent auction.
People may enter more than one dessert in the following categories:
• Cakes and pies.
• Chocolates and candies.
• Cookies and brownies.
• Wild card. This category includes cheesecakes, layered desserts or other goodies that don’t fit in the other categories.
Kaiser said Ada Main Street does not return containers, so contestants should not use their favorite pan or other containers to take their entry to the festival.
