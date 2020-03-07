James Kercheval | American Legion Post 72American Legion Post 72’s February Member/Veteran of the Month is Charlie Berryman. Berryman is the 1st Vice Commander for the American Legion, and served in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He has gone above and beyond his duties as an officer and veteran in our veteran community. Berryman works 50-plus hours a week, yet he still makes time for the Legion and for our veterans.