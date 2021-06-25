The Ada Police Department Chaplain Ministry Team consists of nine ministers and one Ada police officer from eight different congregations within Ada. As an APD Chaplain, we are trained in assisting officers manage critical incidents, stress, depression, etc.
Our APD Chaplains are encouraged to ride along with officers, as time permits, and to spend time talking with and listening to whats going on in individual officers’ lives. As an APD Chaplain team, we want our APD men and women to know that we can be called on any time, day or night, to bring comfort, hope, and peace to situations where God’s love, guidance and comfort are required.
The Chaplains have on different occasions called upon their church members and community businesses to assist in the safety of our city’s officers by donating bullet proof vests, night vision cameras and accessories, ten bullet proof shields for all eight APD and three Pontotoc County patrol cars. As well as providing helmet accessories for every member of the Ada Fire Department.
Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with yoy=u. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.