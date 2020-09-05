The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new businesses in Ada with recent ribbon cutting ceremonies.
Sonrise Nutrition is a total-body nutrition business with healthy smoothies and a tea bar. It is locally owned and operated by Russell and Cathy Eaves. Sonrise is dedicated to providing healthy grab-and-go nutrition.
Torres Mexican Restaurant is owned and operated by the Torres family and serves authentic Mexican food to Ada and the surrounding area. They are located at 1240 North Hills Center.
