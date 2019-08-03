The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Williamson’s Furniture, Ada’s newest furniture store and Chamber member. The Chamber celebrated with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Williamson’s Furniture is located at 827 Lonnie Abbott Blvd.
Monica Wise | Ada Area Chamber of Commerce
The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Encompass Home Health as one of our new Chamber members with a ribbon cutting Thursday at their new location, 1172 North Hills Center.
Monica Wise | Ada Area Chamber of Commerce
Chamber welcomes newest members
The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Williamson’s Furniture, Ada’s newest furniture store and Chamber member. The Chamber celebrated with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Williamson’s Furniture is located at 827 Lonnie Abbott Blvd.
Monica Wise | Ada Area Chamber of Commerce
The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Encompass Home Health as one of our new Chamber members with a ribbon cutting Thursday at their new location, 1172 North Hills Center.
VANOSS [ndash] Services for Lewis Dean Laxton, 85, of Vanoss are at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Earl Hood will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Hill Cemetery. Mr. Laxton passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.