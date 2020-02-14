Chamber welcomes new member

Monica Wise | Ada Area Chamber of CommerceThe Ada Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new member, Spirit Realty Group, with a ribbon cutting last Friday.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

