The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Mackey Roofing’s new facility during a short ceremony Tuesday morning at the business at 12938 County Road 1538 west of Ada. Mackey Roofing has been a mainstay in Ada since 1975, and has been awarded the title of Ada’s Best Roofer in The Ada News’ Readers Choice contest five times.
Chamber welcomes Mackey Roofing's new facility
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
