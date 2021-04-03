Chamber welcomes Mackey Roofing's new facility

The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Mackey Roofing’s new facility during a short ceremony Tuesday morning at the business at 12938 County Road 1538 west of Ada. Mackey Roofing has been a mainstay in Ada since 1975, and has been awarded the title of Ada’s Best Roofer in The Ada News’ Readers Choice contest five times.

 Richard R.Barron

