Chamber welcomes Express Toxicology Services

The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed their newest member, Express Toxicology Services, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
On Aug. 29, 2019, the Oklahoma Department of Health initiated mandatory laboratory safety testing of every ten pounds of medical marijuana and products produced by it.
Native Ada resident and one of the owners of Express Toxicology Services LLC in Edmond, Muriel McRorie, wanted to be able to provide safety testing services to owners of grows and processing facilities in the surrounding Ada area.
“We chose to open our new sample drop off location at 213 W. Main Street, in Ada,” said McRorie.
McRorie is the official Medical Laboratory Director of Express Toxicology Services and brings her 16 years of experience with testing-controlled substances. Together they work to ensure the most accurate methods and science are used in their testing. A graduate of East Central University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, McRorie is glad to be able to open a business that helps other business owners in the town that rooted her love for science.
Currently just on Wednesdays, the ETS staff is located at their Cannabis Safety Collection Site in downtown Ada. License holders from the surrounding area can avoid transport fees, and now have a more convenient location to drop off their medical marijuana samples that they need to have tested for safety before they can be sold to a dispensary and ultimately purchased by the patient.
“In our laboratory facility, we have over 45 employees consisting of superior laboratory personnel as well as highly knowledgeable account managers for each customer, to walk them through their testing process and recommended protocols to ensure state compliancy,” said McRorie.
“Paired with our Medical Research Director who is the Assistant Attorney General to the US Army Reserves on staff, we are poised to be Oklahoma’s premier choice for cannabis safety testing,” said Wendy Hampton, CEO of Express Toxicology Services.
“Express Toxicology Services strives every day to ensure that Oklahoma’s medical marijuana patients have the safest and most cost-effective medicine,” Hampton said. “Therefore, we have the lowest price in the state to pass those savings down to the patient so they can afford the medicine they need. And we are so excited to be in Ada.”
