Ada residents will get a chance next week to learn about area schools’ needs and their plans for the future.
The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a State of Education luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center, 830 E. Main St. Speakers will include Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson; the superintendents of Latta Public Schools, Byng Public Schools and the Pontotoc Technology Center; and ECU President Dr. Katricia Pierson.
“What we’re doing is going to be going over what issues the schools have right now, where they’ve improved and what they’re needing help with right now,” said Monica Wise, director of operations and marketing.
Wise said representatives from the Oklahoma Army National Guard and Oklahoma Heritage Bank, which are two of the event’s sponsors, will also speak during the luncheon. The Young Professionals of Ada group will collect items for a school supply drive at the event.
People who want to attend the luncheon must register by Monday. They may sign up at www.eventbrite.com, call Wise at 580-332-2506 or email her at mwise@adachamber.com.
Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members, and Chamber member tables with seating for eight people are available for $150.
Sponsors are Oklahoma Heritage Bank, the Oklahoma Army National Guard, ECU, Vision Bank and U.S. Cellular.
Wise said Chamber officials are looking at hosting more events like the recent State of the City meeting and the State of Education luncheon in the future.
“We had a really good turnout for State of the City, and everyone seemed to really enjoy that,” she said. “So we’re just continuing on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.