Chamber seeks Trail of Lights sponsors

A Christmas scene displayed in hundreds of lights glows on the roadside at Trail of Lights Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2016 in Wintersmith Park.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

It’s time to start thinking about the Trail of Lights!

This year we are looking at lighting up the trees to fill the park up with more lights.

One of trees we are looking to light will be a Memory Tree. The cost to sponsor the name of a loved one is $300 or $500 for two names on the sign next to the Memory Tree which will be wrapped with blue lights.

Sponsors for an entire tree wrapped in white lights is $1,500.

For more information or to get an application, please click on the link below.

http://www.trailoflightsada.com/

