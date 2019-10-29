Chamber seeks Trail of Lights sponsors

It’s time to start thinking about the Trail of Lights!
This year we are looking at lighting up the trees to fill the park up with more lights.
One of trees we are looking to light will be a Memory Tree. The cost to sponsor the name of a loved one is $300 or $500 for two names on the sign next to the Memory Tree which will be wrapped with blue lights.
Sponsors for an entire tree wrapped in white lights is $1,500.
For more information or to get an application, please click on the link below.
http://www.trailoflightsada.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.