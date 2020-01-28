A panel of experienced health care officials talked Monday about the medical issues facing Oklahoma.
Cindy Standlee, chief nursing officer for Mercy Hospital Ada; Dr. Charles Grimm, secretary of health for the Chickasaw Nation; Aaron Heilaman, owner of Tradition Drug; and Brenda Ware, CEO of the Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center, spoke during the State of Health Luncheon at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which was designed to inform people about health care topics.
The four panelists touched on a variety of health care-related issues, including a shortage of qualified nurses.
Many nurses are pursuing careers as travel nurses instead of taking hospital jobs, Standlee said.
“It’s very attractive,” she said. “You get to set your own schedule — decide when you’ll work, when you won’t work — and you get paid quite handsomely. So unfortunately, we’ve had to use a lot of travelers in every organization I’ve worked in to fill the holes that are there.”
Standlee said Mercy is exploring a “team nursing” solution to the problem. Instead of assigning a registered nurse to each patient, a registered nurse, a licensed practical nurse and an aide work together to care for several patients.
“We’ve kind of gotten away from that team nursing program years and years ago, and now we’re all about everybody has to be an RN or an aide,” Standlee said. “There is value in team nursing that I think has been lost, maybe, since we did away with that. And if you’re working with a good team, you can move mountains..
She said Mercy is also continuing its efforts to recruit nurses and make the hospital a place where they want to work.
Grimm said the shortage is also a problem for the Chickasaw Nation, but the Nation is taking steps to fill its 37 vacant nursing positions.
“We also have an event coming up, very, very soon, in the next week or two,” he said. “A direct hiring event, where we just put out to a call to all of the immediate areas that would attract nursing. We are able at that event, if they meet the minimum qualifications and then pass some other tests later, to offer them a job right then, which has really helped a lot.”
Grimm said the Nation is also monitoring national nursing trends so it can compete better with other recruiters.
Prescription drug costs
The panelists also spoke about the rising cost of prescription drugs and the possibility that the state will expand Medicaid to reduce the number of uninsured Oklahomans.
Tradition Drug owner Heilaman said he believes the corporate approach to medicine is the biggest problem with health care today, and he believes making drug prices easier to understand is part of the solution.
“We’ve got to have pricing transparency,” he said. “Honestly, we’ve got to cut out the middle man. And if that means cutting out pharmacists and cutting out your retail pharmacy and you just getting it straight from the manufacturer, I could live with that too.
‘But what I can’t live with is when people come to my pharmacy counter, and I tell them their insulin’s $400 and they don’t get it. And then I see their name in an obituary. That’s not acceptable. Not in this country.”
Turning to the subject of Medicaid expansion, Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center CEO Ware noted that Gov. Kevin Stitt is looking at options for a plan that would meet Oklahomans’ health care needs. She added that behavioral health should be part of that plan.
“We need the ability to see more patients in our behavioral health, and that means expanding it to the adult males who fall into that category that they don’t qualify,” Ware said. “It’s really tailored for women and children.
“We have a whole section of our society that perhaps they fall without a job, or they’re not provided health care through their places of employment. They need to be able to see those providers.”
