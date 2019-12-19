Chamber hosts ribbon-cutting for Beck Insurance Agency

TULSA [ndash] Clifford Dean Williams, 51, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Tulsa. He was born Dec. 23, 1967, in Ada. Clifford was humble, kind and loved being surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life memorial service for Clifford will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Covenan…
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Ricky Ray Holman, 53, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Thursday at High Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Larry Landtroop will officiate. Mr. Holman passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
