Join us on April 6th at the Pontotoc County Extension office as we Zoom meet with specialists from across the Great Plains. There will be a morning and afternoon session where specialists will discuss current topics in crop and pasture pest management.
Commercial, non-commercial, and private applicators will receive 3 hours of credit per session in categories 1A (Agriculture Plant), 10 (Demonstration and Research). You are welcome to come to 1 session or both sessions.
April 6th | Morning Session (3 CEU’s)
9:00-9:30 - Weed Management Options in Cotton - Peter Dotray, Weed Scientist, Texas Tech and Texas A&M University
9:30-10:00 - Discussing Transgenic Traits in Cotton - Ben McKnight, Cotton Specialist, Texas A&M University
10:00-10:30 - Dicamba Training - Gary Strickland, Cropping System Specialist, Oklahoma State University
10:30-11:00 - New Herbicide Technologies in Grain Sorghum - Brent Bean, Director of Agronomy, United Sorghum Checkoff
11:00-11:30 - Managing Herbicide Resistance in Winter Wheat - Misha Manuchehri, Weed Scientist, Oklahoma State University
11:30-12:00 - Late Season Fungicide Management in Wheat - Josh Bushong, Area Agronomist, Oklahoma State University
April 6th | Afternoon Session (3 CEU’s)
1:00-1:30 - Discussion of New Sprayer Technology - John Long, Ag Machinery Systems Specialist, Oklahoma State University
1:30-2:00 - Weed Control in Pastures - Brian Pugh, Area Agronomist, Oklahoma State University
2:00-2:30 - Managing Weeds in Corn - Sarah Lancaster, Weed Scientist, Kansas State University
2:30-3:00 - Dicamba Training - Jenny Dudak, Weed Science Graduate Student, Oklahoma State University
3:00-3:30 - Developing a Weed Management Program for Soybean, Todd Baughman, Weed Scientist, Oklahoma State University
3:30-4:00 - Weed Management in Peanut - Zachary Treadway, Weed Science Graduate Student, Oklahoma State University.
We ask if you are interested in attending one or both sessions to please call our office and register. For more information, you can contact Erin Hubbard at the Pontotoc County OSU Extension office at 580-332-2153.
