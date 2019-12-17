Central Oklahoma businesses to meet job candidates at Career Opportunity Expo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma employers like OGE, FAA and Ditchwitch are already signed up for the first Career Opportunity Expo 2020: Ready, Set Hired! on Feb. 11, 2020.
Employers are invited to showcase their businesses and recruit talented, loyal job candidates who are ready to work.
The Business Services Program in the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services will hold free skills development and marketing training seminars to attract qualified jobseekers to attend the event.
Career Opportunity Expo 2020
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020, at the Shepherd Center, 2401 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City.
Employers: http://www.okdrs.org/BSP/Business-Partner-Registration
Registration deadline: Jan. 6, 2020.
Job seekers: http://www.okdrs.org/BSP/registration.
As the employment agency for Oklahomans with disabilities, DRS prepares and temporarily assists thousands of job seekers who become successfully employed, taxpaying citizens that are an asset to Oklahoma businesses.
The Career Planning Expo is open to the public. Participating business can expect to meet hundreds of potential applicants with and without disabilities.
Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, will make the keynote presentation and present EXPO awards as part of his commitment to business growth and expansion.
Independent research indicates that workers with disabilities are more loyal, dependable workers who are likely to stay on the job longer than workers without disabilities. These workers often use less time for sick and vacation time and have impressive safety records. As a result, smart business save time and money on recruitment and retraining costs with less downtime for vacant positions.
Fatos Floyd, who is blind, leads the DRS Business Services Program team staging the 2020 Expo. A goal-driven leader, she has been steadily employed for 38 years without once relying on government assistance.
“It takes people with disabilities a longer time to find a job,” Floyd said. “When we do find a job, we are thankful to employers for hiring us. So we stay on our jobs and really work hard to show that we are equal (to other workers) and that employers have made the right decision by giving us a chance to prove our worth.”
For information about the Career Opportunities Expo 2020, contact Fatos Floyd at 918-230-7156 or ffloyd@okdrs.gov. She will also answer any questions about making workplaces more accessible or making adaptations for workers with disabilities.
