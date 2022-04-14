Area public safety personnel from police, to firefighters, to medical personnel, to storm spotters marked National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Emergency personnel are increasingly reliant on telecommunication for accurate, detailed, and timely information about their situations. In addition to the traditional two-way radios, first responders have access to mobile data from the Internet and their headquarters, and the ability to communicate with other agencies when mutual aid is required. Dispatchers are the first in the chain of notification.
“What I personally do for my dispatchers,” Pontotoc County 9-1-1/Central Dispatch Daniel Manuel said Wednesday, “is try to write them notes, and give them little gifts and stuff like that to show them how much we appreciate them.
“I like to make others aware that it is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, so they can give (the dispatchers) a pat on the back,” Manuel said. “I just try to let people know what’s going on, because dispatchers really are the first link in the emergency chain of survival. They are true first-responders.”
Manuel says the things dispatchers encounter on the phone with the public is “just incredible.”
Manuel also said he likes to cook for them.
“I’ll cook for some of them, or for some of them I’ll buy them food, since they don’t all like the same thing,” Manuel added.
The week-long event, typically held in the second week of April each year, was initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California. It is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. It is a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.