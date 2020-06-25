Census self-response rate rising for Oklahoma

The 2020 census is underway and households across the United States are responding every day. For the first time, participants will be able to respond to the census online, by phone or traditional mail.
While the national self-response rate for the census is 60.7%, the Oklahoma self-response rate recently increased to 54.2%.
Participation impacts our public funding flow to schools, health clinics, senior care, job training and housing in our communities. It also determines our Congressional representation.
Currently, Oklahoma stands 44th in the nation and is ninth among its neighboring states in the Denver/Dallas region regarding response rates.
The top 10 counties leading the way in Oklahoma census responses as of June 4 are: 1. Canadian (66.8%); 2. Cleveland (64.7%); 3. Rodgers (64.1%); 4. Wagoner (62.8%); 5. Washington (62.7%); 6. Tulsa (61.7%); 7. Garfield (60.6%); 8. Oklahoma (60.2%); 9. Logan (60.2%); and 10. Kay (59.6%).
