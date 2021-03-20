Celebration time

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsThe Byng High School baseball team is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak after notching a pair of pool-play victories over Tecumseh and Meeker Thursday at the Chandler Tournament. The Pirates, who got off to an 8-1 start, are back in Chandler today for the championship round and host Classen SAS in a District 4A-3 doubleheader Monday evening at Stokes Field.