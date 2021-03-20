Celebration time

||||
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for JoAnn Epperly, 81, of Ada are 11 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rev. Harold Ware will officiate. Mrs. Epperly passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at an Oklahoma City hospice. She was born March 22, 1939, near Atwood, OK to Hugh and Alpha Chaffin G…
ADA [ndash] Joe Wayne Sherbert, 68, of Ada passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. He was born on December 15, 1952, in Ada, OK to Billy Jo Sherbert and Velma Deene Sherbert. He graduated from Ada High School in 1971. Joe graduated from East Central University with a…
