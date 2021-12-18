Celebrate five days of Christmas with Oklahoma Blood Institute by donating blood at a donor center or mobile blood drive Saturday, December 18 through Wednesday, December 22, and be entered for a chance to win a $500 VISA gift card to help with your holiday shopping. One winner will be drawn daily!
Donors also receive a limited-edition Christmas ornament, their choice of holiday movie-themed long sleeve t-shirts and a VUDU Movie Pass, good for a free at home movie rental. Donors also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.
Each of the five days of Christmas ornaments will feature a holiday message of giving:
Saturday 12/18: CARE
Sunday 12/19: COMPASSION
Monday 12/20: COURAGE
Tuesday: 12/21: HEALING
Wednesday: 12/22: HOPE
“Patients facing trauma, surgery, and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions, depend on blood so that they can spend precious time with their families,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re blessed to be surrounded by giving people who respond when there is a need. Few gifts are more impactful than the gift of hope, healing, and comfort for local patients and their loved ones.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
