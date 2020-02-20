Pontotoc County Farm Bureau is celebrating Farm Bureau Week through Friday.
The Pontotoc County Commission recently issued a proclamation designating the week of Feb. 17-21 as Farm Bureau Week. The week is a tribute to the nonprofit general farm organization, which has served farmers and ranchers in Pontotoc County since 1954.
More than 3,000 Pontotoc County families belong to the local Farm Bureau, which is dedicated to maintaining agriculture as an honorable and respected profession, according to the proclamation. The proclamation noted that agriculture is a key part of the county’s — and the state’s — economy.
