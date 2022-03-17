Celebrate Women's History Month at the Chickasaw Market

Chickasaw Market in downtown Ada, Oklahoma is celebrating Women’s History Month this March. Already known for its gift-worthy First American jewelry, apparel, beadwork and pottery, the market will expand its storefront to feature many renowned women artists, authors and artisans this month.
As a special event, Chickasaw authors Glenda Galvan, Jeannie Barbour and Madelyn Goodnight will be available to sign copies of their books Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Dates and hours of operation for March are:
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bedré Fine Chocolate, Pendleton products, and Mahota Textiles will be available for purchase at the market. Apparel, DVDs, books and First American art and jewelry will also be available.
The “Three Sisters Blanket,” a Pendleton from the Chickasaw Cultural Center, is on display, highlighting Brenda Kingery. Displays at the Chickasaw Market will also feature Pearl Scott, Te Ata and Lushanya.
Also featured is the 2022 “Butterfly” artwork created by Kaylie Beshirs, a student at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.
The market is located at 105 W. Main St. in Ada. The facility will maintain Chickasaw Nation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, call (580) 332-1458.
Other featured Chickasaw artists
Courtney Smith
Courtney Smith is a Chickasaw artist from Oklahoma. A silversmith, she has been working with turquoise for many years. A few years ago, she launched her own business and in 2021 invested in the tools to cut and polish her own stones.
“I truly believe in the beauty of handmade items,” Smith said. “I believe we were all created to create, and I am thankful for that gift.”
Ashley Bond
Ashley Bond is a self- taught freestyle beader, and each of her works is unique. Bond comes from a line of beaders, including her grandfather and great-grandmother. Bond enjoys sharing her artwork with others.
Joanna Underwood Blackburn
The majority of Joanna Underwood Blackburn’s artwork is sculpture and pottery. She draws her inspiration from tribal life and the designs of Southeastern First Americans. She creates one-of-a-kind pieces of Chickasaw pottery. Blackburn was able to recreate and help revitalize the art of pottery making for the Chickasaw with guidance and encouragement from tribal citizens.
Amanda Schultz
Amanda Schultz is a polymer clay artist. Born in Ada, Oklahoma, she is mostly a self-taught artist. She loves making clay jewelry and enjoys involving quartz in her medium.
“I come from a creative family and have always loved using my creativity to design and make things,” Schultz said. “In 2017 I bought my first sheet of leather and practiced until I got good enough to open Mandarella’s Workshop online with handmade leather jewelry.”
Sherri Miller
Sherri Miller always had an interest in wanting to bead when she and her dad, Robert Hamilton, started making crafts. Like many Chickasaws, Miller grew up in a family that is known for their artistic crafts such as beading, tatting, ceramics, pottery, crochet and painting. When the Chickasaw Nation began to offer beading classes, Miller was introduced to other beading techniques.
