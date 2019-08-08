This week is National Farmers Market Week, and the Chickasaw Nation offers multiple ways to celebrate the occasion.
The Farmers Market Coalition – the nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the United States – sees National Farmers Market Week as an opportunity to show the nation how much value farmers markets bring to their communities.
Local markets preserve farmland, stimulate economies, increase access to nutritious food, support healthy communities and promote sustainability, according to the nonprofit.
From apples and apricots to vegetables, including the “Three Sisters” (corn, beans and squash), farmers markets throughout Chickasaw Country are a great source of fresh, locally grown produce.
There are more than 100 local farmers who offer the fruits and vegetables of their labor every week at various locations throughout the Chickasaw Nation.
The current season of farmers markets within the Chickasaw Nation will continue until November.
Visitors can select from a wide variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables.
A variety of fresh cut herbs may also be purchased from farmers markets and farm stands.
Farmers markets within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation include:
• Ada: Ada Gardeners Market, 12th and Townsend. (580) 436-6300. Wednesday and Saturday.
• Ardmore: Downtown Market, 106 E. Broadway. (580) 490-1654. Tuesday: 4-7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-noon.
• Chickasha: Chickasha Farmers Market, Seventh and Chickasha Avenue. (405) 224-2216. Tuesday and Saturday.
• Duncan: Duncan Market, 2115 W. Beech. (580) 252-8000. Sunday: 12:30-4:30 p.m.
• Pauls Valley: Pauls Valley Farmers Market, Santa Fe Depot. (405) 238-3304. Tuesday: 3-6 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Valley Market, 1800 Enterprise Blvd. (405) 238-0335.
• Purcell: Purcell Farmers Market, Chamber of Commerce. (405) 527-3093.
• Stonewall: Stonewall Farmers Market, Blair Park. (580) 559-1188 or (580) 235-7113. Saturday: 7 a.m.-noon.
• Sulphur: Murray County Expo Center, 3490 Highway 7 West. (580) 622-3016. Friday evenings.
• Tishomingo: Johnston County Farmers Market, Main and Byrd. (580) 371-5604. Saturday.
• Tuttle: Tuttle Farmers Market, Fifth and Main Street. (405) 448-0802. Saturday: 7-11 a.m.
