Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition invites the community to join them in celebrating International Literacy Day on September 8, and the annual Adult Education and Family Literacy Week September 18-24, 2022. International Literacy Day originated with a UNESCO proclamation in 1966 “to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights”.
Literacy week exists to remind us that reading, writing, and basic math remain an elusive target for millions of adults nationwide, including an estimated more than 4000 adults in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition is part of a national network of organizations that work to change lives and communities through the power of adult literacy.
According to the national organization ProLiteracy more than 43 million adults in the U.S., for numerous reasons, cannot read, write, or do basic math above a third-grade level. ProLiteracy provides more than 1,000 adult education and literacy programs, including Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition, with tools to educate adult learners and help them meet the demands of today’s workforce.
Literacy helps families to be healthier and safer and provides opportunities for adults to support themselves through work, contributing ultimately to the economic growth of our region and our country.
“Low literacy costs the nation more than $2.2 trillion each year in lost productivity, as well as an additional $100-$200 billion in health and safety issues,” said Mark Vinels, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “Every dollar spent on adult literacy and education provides returns to the country through higher employment, added tax revenues, reduced welfare payments, and less crime.”
Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition provides services to adults ages sixteen and older by dedicated volunteer tutors, either on a one-to-one basis or in small group instruction. All services are confidential and free for the learner. Services include assistance with reading improvement, math, English Language Learner instruction, High School Equivalency preparation and basic computer operation.
The Coalition also partners with the Ada Public Library to provide testing for the HiSet high school equivalency program. The Coalition is supported by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries Literacy Resources office, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, and local businesses and individuals.
A new Literacy Director, Angela Killman recently began duties in the literacy office and will welcome visitors between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and 9:30 to 12:30 on Thursday. She can be reached at 580-436-5443, or callers may leave a message for a return call during office hours.
The email address is pclc@ada.lib.ok.us. Information about the need for services and how citizens can help is available in the office. Please join us in celebrating International Literacy Day on September 8, and Adult Education and Family Literacy Week September 18-24!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.