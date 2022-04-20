Celebrate every Kid Healthy Week in April

Shape Your Future, a program of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is encouraging Oklahoma schools to celebrate their healthy accomplishments during the ninth annual Every Kid Healthy Week, April 25-29.
Organized by Action for Healthy Kids, Every Kid Healthy Week is a national observance that recognizes the efforts of schools to improve the health and well-being of students through programs and activities that support healthy living.
Observed during the last full week of April, each day of the week highlights actions schools are taking to improve student health, including physical activity and nutrition education. Shape Your Future supports participating schools by connecting teachers and students to free tools and resources for healthy lifestyles.
“Every Kid Healthy Week is a great opportunity for schools to demonstrate their commitment to the overall health and wellness of their students,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET Executive Director.
“Shape Your Future is providing schools with resources to strengthen their health improvement efforts and increase the impact they have on student well-being and academic performance.
Students who maintain healthy habits tend to perform better in school, and Shape Your Future is making it easier for schools to ensure that all students have access to opportunities to improve their physical and emotional health.”
Healthy Youth Day:
Youth Action for Health Leadership (YAHL), a program of the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative, will lead Healthy Youth Day during Every Kid Healthy Week. As part of the Elevate Student Health campaign, YAHL partner schools and organizations will receive event kits that will allow peers, teachers and school administrators to share how they plan to elevate their health.
YAHL members will educate on the importance of improving school wellness policies and collect surveys to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of wellness policies in their respective schools. Healthy Youth Day will be held on April 27.
Activities for Every Kid Healthy Week in 2022:
Action for Healthy Kids has planned the following activities for this year’s Every Kid Healthy Week:
Mindfulness Monday: Teach students mindfulness skills to improve their emotional health and resilience.
Tasty Tuesday: Build lifelong healthy eating habits by educating students on nutrition, food access and healthy cooking.
Wellness Wednesday: Get students moving with physical activity that fuels their bodies and minds.
Thoughtful Thursday: Help students cultivate empathy and positive relationships.
Family Friday: Celebrate family-school partnerships that build healthier environments.
Free Local Resources from Shape Your Future:
Here are a few resources to help create healthier school environments:
Combat tobacco and vaping in schools by ordering free school materials at tset.ok.gov/order.
Get teacher resources including worksheets, activities and more to help students learn healthy habits.
Inspire students with motivational and informative posters for the classroom.
Shape Your Future also partnered with Healthy Schools Oklahoma to create easy and free workout videos you can watch on a user-friendly YouTube playlist.
For more tips and helpful ideas, sign up to join Shape Your Future’s teacher email list.
To learn more about Every Kid Healthy Week, visit Action for Healthy Kids. For more physical activity tips and ideas on how all Oklahomans can be healthy, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
