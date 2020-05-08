Ada area businesses began the gradual process of reopening this week, each taking an individual approach that best suits their business.
Jay Wyatt, of Folger’s Drive-In on Main Street, said it was good to be busy again.
“We weren’t really all that slow,” Wyatt said. “The drive-through was open the whole time. It’s kinda getting back to normal. We’ve been opening the dining area, (but) we can only fit three people at the counter if we seat them six feet apart, so we just do the best we can. We keep everything bleached and sanitized the best we can.”
San Remos Pizzaria Owner Elis Matoshi is taking more cautious approach.
“We haven’t opened our dining area yet,” Matoshi said. “I think we should still take it a bit slower, just as a precaution, so we’ll all be safe. We always encourage taking out and carrying out, or having it delivered to your door. We deliver ourselves, and we also use Texoma Delivery and Doordash, so those delivery options are the best way to go. If you want a quick bite or something, we only use to-go containers so we don’t have to wash them and they are one-time use.”
Supercuts Manager in Training Ashley Maynard said re-opening has been stressful, but she is glad it is happening.
“We’ve had to take all different types of sanitary precautions for everything,” Maynard said. “Each of us wears a mask now. We’re having to do more beaching than we normally do, including after each and every haircut.”
By law, barbers and hairdressers are by appointment only, as is Supercuts.
Maynard said she is happy to be back at work.
“This pandemic has gotten us all closer despite social distancing,” Maynard added. “It’s brought everyone together for one cause.”
