The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the cause of Wednesday’s wildfire in Oakman that destroyed two structures and burned 60 round hay bales and 35 acres of grassland.
Cause of Oakman fire remains under investigation
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
