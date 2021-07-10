Catalytic converter theft prevalent in Ada area

Theft of catalytic converters — devices on vehicles which reduce emissions — is currently prevalent in the Ada area.
The stealing of converters has skyrocketed in the past year or so, mostly because it can provide fairly large paydays for thieves as the devices contain expensive precious metals -- in particular rhodium, palladium and platinum.
Thieves take the stolen converters to metal scrap yards where they can fetch up to $250 each, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, and hybrid gas-electric cars' converters fetch even more. Much more.
As of Wednesday, an ounce of rhodium was worth a whopping $19,050, while an ounce of palladium was going for $2,874, and one ounce of platinum, $1,101.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said his office has taken many reports concerning stolen converters, including from churches where buses and vans were targeted.
Auto repair shops and even wrecker service companies have also been the target of thieves.
On June 24, Ada police responded to an auto repair shop in the 800 block of Lonnie Abbott Blvd. to take a report of a stolen catalytic converter. While on the scene, police and an employee of the shop discovered the stolen converter in the woods behind the business.
It was also discovered that three other vehicles had had the exhaust pipes cut in front of the converters, but not behind them.
Later, while viewing security camera footage, it was discovered that a man was in the process of stealing the converters at about 4:40 a.m. when an Ada police officer on routine patrol drove around the business. The thief hid behind a dumpster, then fled into the woods along a creek, the footage showed.
Police described the suspect as a white male, with either gray or blonde hair, and he appeared to have a bad limp.
On Tuesday, the manager of a business in the 800 block of North Broadway Ave. reported that one of the business's work trucks had had its catalytic converter stolen some time between 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday morning.
The manager told police it would cost about $800 to replace the converter.
Indeed, replacing stolen converters can cost a vehicle owner anywhere from several hundred to even several thousand dollars.
Thieves often use cordless reciprocating saws to remove the converters, and some can do so in as little as one minute.
"It's been an ongoing problem for several months," Christian said. "It's really been bad."
Christian suggested people can have identifying marks stamped or engraved into the converter to help law enforcement locate a stolen device.
Indeed, the website, "The Spruce," recommends engraving a vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter, which "may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner."
Other tips from The Spruce include:
- When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.
- If a garage is available, park a vehicle inside and keep the garage door shut.
- Have the catalytic converter welded to the vehicle's frame, which may make it harder to steal.
- Calibrate a vehicle's alarm to set off when it detects vibration.
Also according to The Spruce, security devices are available that attach to the converter, making it harder to steal.
Video surveillance around a garage or driveway is also useful, if a person has the budget for it.
Catalytic converter thieves tend to target trucks, SUVs and other vehicles with a higher ground clearance, which makes it easier for them the reach the devices.
