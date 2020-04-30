During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff and volunteers of CASA have remained diligent in their mission of serving and advocating for the abused and neglected children in Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes counties.
The volunteers have continued to visit the children on their cases through virtual visits and checking in by phone calls. They have implemented an online training for new volunteers, which begins May 18.
For more information, visit CASA’s Facebook page at 22nd Judicial District CASA. And if you are interested in making a difference in the life of a child by becoming a CASA advocate, please contact CASA at 580-332-1441 or on their website at www.adacasa.org.
