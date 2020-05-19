Four new Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn in to duty by Associate District Judge Lori Jackson Friday at the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
The courthouse remains closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, so the ceremony took place on the Pontotoc County Courthouse Plaza.
The new advocates are Patrick Bohan, Joanna Gray, Randa Shelton and Mekella Yockey. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in court and other settings.
CASA Executive Director Gwen Gjovig said due to the pandemic, it was the first time CASA volunteers have been trained virtually.
“We’ve got protocols in place from the state and national CASA organization,” Gjovig said. “We did most of our training through Zoom connections. It can be challenging for our volunteers to get a case without any face-to-face contact. It’s an additional hardship.”
Advocating for children during a pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff and volunteers of CASA have remained diligent in their mission of serving and advocating for the abused and neglected children in Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes counties.
Volunteers have continued to visit the children on their cases through virtual visits and checking in by phone calls. They have implemented an online training program for new volunteers.
For more information, visit CASA’s Facebook page at 22nd Judicial District CASA. If you are interested in making a difference in the life of a child by becoming a CASA advocate, contact CASA at 580-332-1441 or visit their website at www.adacasa.org.
