In 2019, the 22nd Judicial District CASA, Inc. served 66 children and 43 families in Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes counties.
Every year, thousands of children in Oklahoma are removed from their homes due to evidence of abuse and neglect. These children are uprooted from the only family they have ever known, taken out of schools and away from friends. To sum it up, their worlds are turned upside down. Going through the child welfare system is a frightening experience, and no child should do it alone.
In Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes counties, there is a total of 243 children in out-of-home foster care. 22nd Judicial District CASA Inc. has 21 active volunteers serving 38 children, which means 205 children in the 22nd Judicial District do not have their own CASA volunteer advocating for their best interest.
Steps to becoming a CASA volunteer
Step 1
Contact your local CASA program.
Your local program will interview you in person and ask you to complete an application. You will also be asked for three professional references to guarantee that you are a person of character, competence, and reliability.
Step 2
Complete a background check.
CASA volunteers undergo a thorough background check to ensure that our children are in good hands. Volunteers cannot have a record of certain criminal offenses, like child abuse, neglect or any sexual offenses.
Step 3
Complete the required training.
All volunteers must complete an initial training of 30 hours. This training prepares you to be a strong advocate and covers legally mandated topics. You’ll learn about the dynamics of child abuse and juvenile law and court structure.
Step 4
Take your oath before the judge.
That’s it! You’ve become a sworn CASA volunteer. Now you are ready to be appointed to a child who desperately needs your help.
The next Court Appointed Special Advocate training in Pontotoc County begins April 9 and in Seminole/Hughes County begins Tuesday.
A CASA lunch and learn program will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. March 11 at First United Bank, 221 W. 12th St. in Ada. RSVP to Keysha Bailey at 580-332-1441 or keysha@adacasa.org. Seating is limited to 20 people.
Participants who join CASA for the presentation will be eligible to win a box of premium beef.
22nd Judicial District CASA, Inc. is located at 514 E. 10th St. in Ada. For inquiries about upcoming training and becoming a CASA volunteer, please call 580-332-1441, or you can email 22nd Judicial District CASA, Inc. at GetInvolved@adacasa.org.
