CASA advocates sworn in

Associate District Judge, Lori Jackson swears in two new Court Appointed Special Advocates at the Pontotoc County Courthouse on Friday, January 29. Pictured from left to right are Judge Jackson, Anna Marie Steffenson and Adrianne Perides. The next CASA training begins in May. Call 580-332-1441 for additional information about volunteering, upcoming training opportunities, or making a monetary donation.

