Carol Cash Large of Ada recently published a book about country music star and Ada native Blake Shelton.
Large is planning a book signing event at the McSwain Theater from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 22.
Entitled “Happy Anywhere: Blake Shelton,” the book us currently a top seller of new releases on Amazon.
Large said there will be books for sale at the event, and those who have already bought the book can bring it by to have it signed by Large. Shelton is not expected to attend.
“The book is about Blake Shelton and his rise to fame,” Large said recently. “It’s just simple stories, funny little stories. We moved to Nashville with Blake. It’s just funny little stories that happened along the way, combined with major events in his career.”
Large said the prologue is her tribute to Ada.
“It’s totally about Ada,” she said. “It describes Ada in 1976, the year Blake was born. I think a lot of people who were in Ada back then will enjoy the prologue as much as the book.”
Shelton wrote a short forward for the book, and Reba McEntire endorsed the book.
“The significance of the McSwain Theater is that’s the first place Blake played where he was actually paid for singing,” Large added. “That was back when Paul Alford owned the McSwain. The book goes from that point until just before Blake and Gwen (Stefani) got married.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.