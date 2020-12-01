SULPHUR – Chickasaw National Recreation Area staff and volunteers are counting down the days to the Historic Candlelight Tour on December 4 and 5. This community event is free, and this year the tour is self-guided. No reservations are required.
The luminaries will be lit at 6pm and extinguished at 9 p.m. on both nights. Please allow at least half an hour to walk the tour route and view scenes from the history of the park. Parking is available at Vendome Well, with overflow parking available at Lincoln Bridge, Pavilion Springs, and Hillside Springs.
For more information about the Historic Candlelight Tour, call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234. General questions and information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area can also be found online at www.nps.gov/chic.
