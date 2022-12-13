Declarations of Candidacy for the Office #2 unexpired term of the Roff School District will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022. Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, when the filing period ends.
Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 23, 2022, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.
If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Special Election will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Special Election, April 4, 2023.
If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty @elections.ok.gov).
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W 13, Ada, and is open regular hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be open from 8:00 am. to 5:00 p.m. during the week of December 19-23.
