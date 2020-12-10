Candidates file for open school board, city council seats

The filing period for the 10 Pontotoc County school board seats and three Ada City Council seats ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, after The Ada News press deadline.
At least one candidate has filed for each of the open positions in the city races and in the different school districts races.
Open school board seats and filings made as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. were:
Ada Schools, Office 1, Ward 2 - Kiah Anderson.
Allen Schools, Office 1 - Frank Bell.
Byng Schools, Office 1, Ward 1 - Christopher McGill.
Latta Schools, Office 1 - Justin Berst and Quinton Scott.
Pontotoc Technology Center, Office 3, Ward 3 - Phillip Fuller.
Roff Schools, Office 1 - Karon Hedges.
Roff Schools, Office 5 (unexpired term) - Ryan Tidwel.
Stonewall Schools, Office 1 - Thomas Wallace.
Vanoss Schools, Office 1 - Anthony Prince.
The board of dducation positions at stake will be filled at a primary election scheduled for February 9, 2021 or a general election on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the general election. If more than two candidates file, a primary election will be held.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the primary election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the general election.
Open Ada City Council seats and filings made as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. were:
Ada City Councilmember, Ward 1 - Byran Morris.
Ada City Councilmember, Ward 3 - Randy McFarlin.
Ada City Councilmember, At- Large - Tre' Landrum, Billy Rice and Jeb Todd.
The city council offices at stake will be filled in a nonpartisan election scheduled for February 9, 2021. If necessary, a runoff election will be held on April 9, 2021.
A contest of candidacy period and a candidate withdrawal period ends at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. An updated story with any more filings will be in Saturday's edition of The Ada News.
