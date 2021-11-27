Candidates interested in filing for City Council Member of the City of Ada will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 6th. Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the Pontotoc County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 8th, when the filing period ends.
Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m., December 10th and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following:
City Council Member Ward 2 - a two-year term, John Hargrave - Incumbent
City Council Member Ward 4 – a two-year term, Guy Sewell - Incumbent
City Council Member at Large – Unexpired two-year term, Karen Hudson - Incumbent
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W 13 St, Ada, and regular business hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Business hours for December 6-10, 2021, will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Primary Election is scheduled for February 8, 2022, with a possible runoff to be held April 5, 2022.
