Candidates for the Board of Education in eight Pontotoc County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021.
Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, when the filing period ends. Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.
If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 5, 2022. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear only on the General Election ballot in April.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:
Ada School District, Office No. 2, Ward 3 - Kyle Stuart, Incumbent and
Office No. 5, Ward 5 unexpired term – Anne Nicole Flinn, Incumbent
Allen School District, Office No. 2, - Jami Rinehart, Incumbent
Byng School District, Office No. 2, Ward 2 - Caleb Estes, Incumbent
Latta School District, Office No. 2, - Casey Fowler, Incumbent
Roff School District, Office No. 2, - Kaycie Sheppard, Incumbent
Stonewall School District, Office No. 2, - Frank Patton, Incumbent
Vanoss School District, Office No. 2, - Noralene Groves, Incumbent
Pontotoc Technology Center, Office No. 4, Zone 4, - Mike Casady, Incumbent
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W. 13th St., Ada, and is open during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Office hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6 through Friday, December 10.
