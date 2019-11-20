Candidates for council member for the city of Ada may file declarations of candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-4.

Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the Pontotoc County Election Board office, 131 W. 13th, Ada, for the following wards:

• City of Ada Ward 2 incumbent — Ben McFarlane.

• City of Ada Ward 4 incumbent — Guy Sewell.

The council member offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled on Feb. 11, 2020. If necessary, a runoff election will be held April 7, 2020.

For more information, call the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

