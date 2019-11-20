Candidates for council member for the city of Ada may file declarations of candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-4.
Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the Pontotoc County Election Board office, 131 W. 13th, Ada, for the following wards:
• City of Ada Ward 2 incumbent — Ben McFarlane.
• City of Ada Ward 4 incumbent — Guy Sewell.
The council member offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled on Feb. 11, 2020. If necessary, a runoff election will be held April 7, 2020.
For more information, call the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534.
