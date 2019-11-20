Maybe it’s because traveling is expensive, busy schedules are difficult to coordinate or family members want to avoid talking politics at the dinner table. For whatever the reason, plenty of people are opting for “Friendsgiving” celebrations this Thursday.
Instead of “going home” for the holiday, groups of friends will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving together. It’s an opportunity to build stronger bonds and new traditions on turkey day.
These tips will ensure a flawless Friendsgiving gathering.
Divide and conquer
Take responsibility for the main dish — like a turkey, ham or chicken — and tell everyone to bring a side dish. Figure out who will be responsible for sides, desserts and drinks.
This method will take some of the pressure off the host, even out the costs and encourage everyone to add their own flavor to the dinner.
Set the décor
Breaking the tradition of spending Thanksgiving with family can make it difficult to truly feel like the holiday, so it might pay to take an extra step when it comes to decorations.
Set the tone with some fall décor — whether it’s with mini pumpkins, a “Give Thanks” banner, fake leaves or candles with a seasonal scent.
A craft paper tablecloth can go a long way, too. It can serve as a replacement for place cards and space for guests to jot “I am thankful for” lines during the meal. If you’re really artistic, though, you could deck it out with festive drawings or sketches.
Pie bar
Whether they’re homemade or store bought, fill a table with a variety of pumpkin, pecan, sugar cream and apple pies.
Indulge in a bunch of treats, or make it a bake-off and the friend with the winning pie gets a prize.
Getting in the ‘spirits’
Besides being grateful, Thanksgiving is all about the food. But you need something to wash it all down with.
One festive Friendsgiving option is cranberry apple cider, which is made with 1 liter of apple juice, 2 cups of orange juice, 1 liter of cranberry juice and three whole cinnamon sticks in a slow cooker for at least three hours. Feel free to add some alcohol for an extra kick.
You could also mix a bottle of white wine, a bottle of sparkling apple cider, 1/4 cup of caramel syrup and four chopped apples to make caramel apple sangria. Chill the mixture before serving.
Play games
Although dinner may be the main event, any holiday gathering of good friends is instantly better with a little bit of competition, meaning it might be time to break out the party games like Taboo or Cards Against Humanity or even classic board games that remind you of time with family.
If you’re looking for something themed, you could go for “shake your tail feather.” Empty out a tissue box for each person attending. Tape pantyhose or some sort of strap to the box so that it can be tied around the hips. Put craft feathers in the boxes and make sure the box is tied on each person’s backside.
Make each participant “shake their tail feather” until all of the feathers fall out of someone’s box and a winner is declared.
Focusing on Friendsgiving doesn’t mean giving up the meaning of Thanksgiving, but instead it makes for an innovative way to celebrate with the family you’ve chosen for yourself — your friends.
Dickey writes for the Anderson, Indiana, Herald Bulletin.
