Ada Main Street, Inc., has taken on the task of fixing the lights in the downtown shopping area on Main Street.
“As you know we have been without lights in our Main Street area for some time now,” said Executive Director Marissa Tucker.
“Ada Main Street has been working to fix the power boxes to allow for year-round lighting in our district. In order to tackle this exciting project, we need to raise money to fund, expand and maintain the lights over the years.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up on the Ada Main Street website adamainstreet.com and click on the Light Up Main Street, Donate Now tab.
“We ask you to donate not only to see beautiful lights, but to also be a part of downtown revitalization and economic growth for our community,” Tucker said.
“These attractive lights will be boasted about throughout the town and state. This is an opportunity to continue to invite tourism to Ada.”
The goal is to raise $30,000 to fund the installation of brand new lights for the downtown.
“Ada Main Street appreciates every dollar donated to this cause,” she adds.
“These lights, along with the new construction and many other working committees, will only add morale and prosperity to our community.”
