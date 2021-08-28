A Calvin woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday near Stuart.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Shirley Snow, 83, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue westbound on U.S. 270 about three miles west of Stuart, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a culvert. The vehicle rolled one time coming to rest on its wheels.
Snow was transported to a hospital in Holdenville, where she expired.
The vehicle was equipped with seat belts, which were in use.
The incident was investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop D, assisted by Hughes County Sheriff’s Department, Hughes County EMS, and Stuart Fire Department.
