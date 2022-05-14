The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have arrested an Oklahoma police chief as part of an investigation into methamphetamine distribution in southeast Oklahoma. OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says Calvin, Oklahoma Police Chief Joe Don Chitwood was taken into custody by Agents Thursday afternoon, May 12.
“This investigation began in mid-April after receiving information that Chitwood was both using and selling methamphetamine in Hughes County. OBN and DEA worked a joint investigation that resulted in Chitwood’s arrest.” ---OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward
Woodward says agents served a Search Warrant at Chitwood’s home in Wetumka where they found small amounts of methamphetamine. Chitwood was booked into the Hughes County Jail where he faces charges of meth distribution.
OBN Director Donnie Anderson expresses his appreciation for the long-standing partnership with DEA to target and remove the drug threats in Oklahoma.
“Meth is the leading killer among drug-related deaths in Oklahoma. And for a peace officer to be responsible for putting more meth on the streets is a disgrace to the proud men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens from the deadly consequences of substance abuse. ---Donnie Anderson, OBN Director
“Dealers of illegal drugs come in many forms. Chief Chitwood used his authority to push drugs in Oklahoma disregarding the inherent harm they cause. DEA and our law enforcement partners will hold drug dealers accountable no matter who they are.” ---Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas
