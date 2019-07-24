Fans of the TV show “American Ninja Warrior” will get a chance to compete in a homegrown version next month.
People who want to showcase their skills may register for the “Pontotoc Ninja Warrior” competition through Aug. 2 at the Ada Boys and Girls Club’s website, www.bgcada.com. Kids will compete for free, but adult competitors must pay a $50 entry fee.
The competition will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 in the big red barn of the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, 1710 N. Broadway. The event, which is open to people age 4 and older, is designed to promote the Ada Boys and Girls Club and raise funds for the organization.
The competition will feature obstacle courses for young children, older children and adults, said Danny Manuel. a member of the Boys and Girls Club board of directors who designed the obstacles.
“They’ll be size and developmentally appropriate for the little kids versus the big kids versus the adults,” he said.
Manuel said the top adult competitor will win $1,000, and the second-place adult will take home $750. The adult who finishes in third place will win $500, and people who finish in fourth through 10th place will receive $100 apiece.
Kids will not compete for cash prizes, but the winners in those categories will enjoy bragging rights and receive some type of reward.
Manuel said more than 40 people — including some who have competed on the current season of “American Ninja Warrior” — have signed up for the event so far, and he is expecting more than 200 to register by the deadline.
“We already have competitors signed up from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois,” he said. “I’m not saying that all of those have been on the show, but we have multiple people that have been on the show and we already have people from multiple states.”
Food will be available during the event, which will include events for people who aren’t part of the competition.
For people who would rather cheer from the sidelines, admission is free for children and $5 for adults. One week ahead of the event, people may obtain free tickets from the sponsors, which include the Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center, Ada Nissan and Hisle Bros.
