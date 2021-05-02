The Ada Public Library is offering a Container Gardening Workshop using the method developed and used by Leon Sloan at the Kingston Greenhouse in Kingston, Oklahoma.
Many of us have tried over the years to grow vegetables or flowers in containers with little or no success. This method is based on creating a reservoir in the bottom of the container which allows the plants access for food and water as needed without daily attention.
In short, once constructed, the container can provide a low maintenance, high yield gardening alternative for years to come.
The workshop outlining Mr. Sloan’s method is on May 8th at 10:00 am in the 12th Street Lobby of the Ada Public Library. All supplies to construct your first container will be provided, and an RSVP is required.
To sign up, call 580-436-8125 prompt 2, or stop by the library at 124 South Rennie, Monday through Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm and Thursday’s 9:00 am-6:00 pm. We hope to see you at the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.