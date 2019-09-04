Are you a “foodie” with something to say? Do you have a favorite family recipe? Does the idea of writing about food or arts and crafts appeal to you? If so, we want to hear from you!
If you have a good idea for a regular food column or a favorite recipe you want to share with readers, send me an email at clewis@theadanews.com.
The Ada News is looking for contributors who can write knowledgeably about food — recipes, cooking or baking tips, grilling, cake making, etc. If that’s you, we have a place for you on our pages.
Grill masters, cake bosses and culinary geniuses, this is your opportunity to share your tips and tricks with readers across south central Oklahoma. Struggling home-based bakers, we’re specifically looking at you. This could be your ticket to a wealth of free publicity while sharing your knowledge and expertise with our readers.
