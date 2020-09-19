The Chickasaw Nation is accepting applications now through 9 A.M. CDT, Sept. 21 for the 2020 Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) and SEASAM Youth. Coinciding with the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, SEASAM and SEASAM Youth will be going virtual.
Artists from any federally recognized Southeastern or Woodland tribes are encouraged to enter the competition in the Basketry, Beadwork/Quillwork, Diverse, Drawing, Graphic Arts, Jewelry, Mixed Media, Painting, Photography, Pottery, Sculpture, Textiles, Traditional Dress & Regalia and Weaponry categories.
Cash prizes are available across all categories, selected by judges. Adult artists may enter one work of art to be considered for Judges Awards and the People’s Choice Award. An area on the web site will be accessible for patrons to select the People’s Choice Award. Artists may enter up to five works in the art market.
The youth artist competition is open to those ages 14 to 17 years old as of Sept. 1. Youth entries will include two-dimensional, three-dimensional and cultural categories. Youth artists may enter two works per category, up to four entries total. Cash prizes are available within each category, selected by judges.
Art lovers and buyers can maintain responsible distancing while browsing First American art from Southeastern and Woodland artists online at SEASAM.NET, Oct. 2 thru Dec. 31.
“The Chickasaw Nation will host the site,” said James Wallace, director of visual arts media and design for the Chickasaw Nation Department of Arts & Humanities.
Artists will be able to continue to enter work for the market through December but competition entries must be received on or before 9 A.M. CDT, Sept. 21.
For more information, contact Chickasaw Nation Arts and Humanities at (580) 272-5520, or email Artistinfo@chickasaw.net.
About SEASAM
In 2005, the Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) began what is now a time-honored tradition with the first competition, show and market. Fifteen years later it continues to be committed to providing professional development and networking opportunities for youth, emerging and professional Southeastern and Woodland artists; to foster cultural identity through fine art of contemporary and traditional styles; and to provide a market place where artists may flourish.
SEASAM is a juried event. Categories available are provided on the SEASAM application each year.
