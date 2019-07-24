The Chickasaw Nation is accepting applications through Sept. 3 for the Southeastern Art Show and Market youth artist competition.
The 2019 SEASAM will take place during the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival in Tishomingo.
The youth artist competition is open to students ages 14 to 17 years old as of Sept. 1.
Youth artists from any Southeastern or Woodland tribe are encouraged to enter the competition in the two-dimensional, three-dimensional and cultural categories. Artists may enter two works per category up to a total of four entries.
SEASAM continues to be committed to providing professional development and networking opportunities for youth.
For more information, contact arts and humanities at 580-272-5520.
