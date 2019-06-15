Call A Ride to host public meeting on eliminating discounts

Call A Ride is asking people to weigh in on a proposal to eliminate all rider discounts starting in July, meaning everyone who uses the service will pay the full $1 fare.
Pontotoc County’s public transportation program will host a meeting on the proposal at 8:15 a.m. July 8 in Room 133 of the Pontotoc County Courthouse, 100 W. 13th St. in Ada. The meeting, which is open to the public, will give people a chance to voice any concerns about the proposal.
“At the public meeting, we welcome and encourage folks that have some input to come to the meeting and let us know what they think,” Call-A-Ride interim director Pat Fountain said Friday. “We have approval and everything to — I guess it’s July 17 — to go ahead and start charging $1 for all the rides, but that’s not set in stone if there’s some compelling reasons or things that we shouldn’t do that that would come out at that public meeting.
“Then we can either postpone that or forget it altogether or go ahead and implement that plan.”
The proposal would not raise Call A Ride’s rates, but it would ensure that all riders pay the same fare.
Fountain said some people have told him that the rides his program provides are worth more than $1. But he added that he could probably find a way to ease the burden for people who can’t afford to pay the full rate.
Improving efficiency
Call A Ride currently charges $1 for all rides within Ada, but the program offers discounts to various groups that reduced the fare to 50 cents for some riders.
But the Joint Call A Ride Committee, an advisory group charged with finding ways to shore up Call A Ride’s finances and improve the program’s quality of service, recommended eliminating rider discounts earlier this year. The Call A Ride board of directors has signed off on the proposal.
Requiring everyone to pay the full fare will generate more money for Call A Ride, but it will also make the program more efficient for drivers and passengers alike, Fountain said.
“We can’t have folks show veterans cards or check their IDs,” he said. “So we felt like to be fair to the drivers and to all the people, just to go to a dollar. It’s mainly for just paperwork purposes and to put everyone on the same field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.