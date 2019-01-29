Call-A-Ride's interim director unveils to-do list

Call-A-Ride could boost area residents’ quality of life once the program gets its house in order, interim director Pat Fountain said Monday.
“We can change the standard of living in Ada, Oklahoma, if we get this under control,” he said.
Fountain unveiled his to-do list for Pontotoc County’s public transportation program during a meeting of the Joint Call-A-Ride Committee, which is studying ways to ensure the program remains viable. The committee did not take any action based on Fountain’s list.
That list includes the following tasks:
• Installing technology.
• Stabilizing the pool of drivers.
• Expanding service hours.
* Implementing a ride-scheduling system.
Fountain said his ultimate goal is to make sure that Call-A-Ride continues to provide a valuable service.
“That’s my hope in the future is to be able to add value in a number of different ways to Ada,” he said.
