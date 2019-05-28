Call-A-Ride interim director appointed to OTA committee

Call A Ride Public Transit Interim Director Dr. Pat Fountain has been appointed to serve on the Oklahoma Transit Association’s Advocacy Committee.
The Advocacy Committee develops recommendations concerning state and federal legislative activity, including funding, transit authorization legislation, annual appropriations, administration initiatives and regulatory matters. The committee communicates with lawmakers at all levels regarding transit matters and OTA policies.
“I am pleased to have been appointed to this important committee and to be involved in the task ahead of the Oklahoma Transit Association and our state officials,” said Fountain. “With the recent passage of HB 1365, it is an exciting time in Oklahoma as a transformation of our state’s public transit begins to take place.”
Under the new law, the ODOT Transit Division will be eliminated, and a new Office of Mobility and Public Transit will be created. The new office will be charged with working with the Oklahoma Transit Authority to jointly develop a long-term, statewide, Oklahoma Public Transit Policy Plan. Among other things, the office will also administer U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration grants and resources distributed to the 34 public transit systems in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Transit Association was founded in 1983 and is the state’s voice for public transit. OTA’s mission is to support public transit through advocacy, education, communication and partnerships. The organization’s vision is to be distinguished as a leader in the public transit industry by facilitating the enhancement of mobility and access for all Oklahomans.
According to the OTA, public transit is a critical and fundamental part of the overall transportation system in Oklahoma to those in both urban and rural areas. It connects people to jobs, health care, education, shopping, recreation and services. According to a 2018 study by Oklahoma State University, the yearly economic impact of public transit in Oklahoma is more than $816 million.
