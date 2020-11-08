JOINT CALL-A-RIDE COMMITTEE
Monday, November 9, 2020 1:00 PM
This meeting will be conducted via teleconferencing using Zoom Cloud Meetings system.
Chairman Billie Floyd and Committee Members Mike Butler, Henry Danziger, Danny Davis, Cody Holcomb, Randy McFarlin, Darryl Overstreet, Calvin Prince, Wayne Scribner and Wendi Zachary will be attending remotely by teleconference.
*Notice regarding Public Comment* Members of the public who wish to speak to the Committee Members on an agenda item as referenced below, must register with the City Manager’s office by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 by calling 580-436-6300 ext. 201 or sending an email to theresa.lewis@adaok.com with their name, address, telephone number (telephone number which will be used to call in to meeting, if different than telephone number given), and indicate the topic or agenda item upon which they wish to speak. For those that wish to speak during the meeting, a link to the meeting will be provided via email or phone to the participant prior to the meeting and the person must be signed into the meeting at the time the Agenda Item they wish to speak on is called by the Chairman.
NOTE: In the event the audio signal from this meeting is interrupted, a maximum of thirty (30) minutes will be used to attempt to restore the audio, and if that time elapses, the meeting will be reconvened the following day at 1:00 p.m. in the same manner.
1. Call to order.
2. Introduction of Darryl Overstreet, East Central University representative, replacing Jessica Kilby.
3. Discussion of and action on approval of meeting minutes (October 13, 2020).
4. Presentation by/discussion with Susan Starwalt, representative for Ecolane (company that produces transit scheduling software).
5. Discussion of and action on Schedule of Regular Meetings for 2021 Calendar Year.
6. Call-A-Ride Director report and discussion of Call-A-Ride activities and budget.
7. Call-A-Ride Public Transit Board report and discussion of Call-A-Ride budget and/or issues.
8. City of Ada report and discussion of Call-A-Ride budget and/or issues.
9. Discussion of and action on recommendations to Call-A-Ride Public Transit Board regarding Call-A-Ride services.
10. New or unforeseen business.
11. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.